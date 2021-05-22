Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Sells $194,000.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SENS opened at $2.00 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $856.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

