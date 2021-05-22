Morgan Stanley Raises GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

GoHealth stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 768,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,084. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GoHealth by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

