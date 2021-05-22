Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $18.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBTX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Decibel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:DBTX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,974. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

