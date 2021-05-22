Morgan Stanley Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $31.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 241.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.
Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 196,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after buying an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
