Morgan Stanley Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $31.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 241.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 196,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after buying an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.