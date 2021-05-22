Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,478 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $75.76 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.75, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

