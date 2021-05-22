Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,814 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

RIO stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

