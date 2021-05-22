Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $346,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

