Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

