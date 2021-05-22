Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

A opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $137.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.08.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

