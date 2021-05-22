Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter.

CBB stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $784.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Cincinnati Bell has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

