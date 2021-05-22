Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

TNK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $530.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.