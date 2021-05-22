TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $661.20.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $601.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $368.50 and a 52 week high of $633.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $604.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.62.
In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
