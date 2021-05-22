TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $661.20.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $601.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $368.50 and a 52 week high of $633.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $604.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.62.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

