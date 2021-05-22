Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sysco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

SYY stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,149.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

