Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Down to $46.14

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.14, but opened at $44.95. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 116 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

