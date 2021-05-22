Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $35.13

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.13, but opened at $36.26. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 89 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STOK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

