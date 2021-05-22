Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $772.64 million, a P/E ratio of 159.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

