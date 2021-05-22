Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.
Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $772.64 million, a P/E ratio of 159.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
