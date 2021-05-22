Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) to Sell

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

HNP opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

