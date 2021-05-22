THETA Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.84 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.84 or 0.00017690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and $583.92 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00066336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.36 or 0.00926658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00092422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.15 or 0.07763024 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.