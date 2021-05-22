Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 26,001 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 301.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.