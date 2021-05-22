M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,057 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five9 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $170.12 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $20,085,094. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

