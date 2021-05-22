Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of CTT opened at $12.08 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $590.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

