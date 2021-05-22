Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Equitable worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Equitable by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Equitable by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

