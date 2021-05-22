Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,848 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA stock opened at $238.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 262.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $240.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average of $191.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.