Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 45,406 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.79 and a beta of -0.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $3,920,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 905,422 shares of company stock worth $67,149,321. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

