Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Sells $578,003.04 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 22,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $578,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 330,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph R. Prusz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Joseph R. Prusz sold 70,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,782,500.00.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.56 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

