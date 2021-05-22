Amy E. Weaver Sells 8,800 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

