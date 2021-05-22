Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.15.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,168 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $327.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

