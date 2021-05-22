Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 939,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 317,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 92.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 6,980.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 1,753,444 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.