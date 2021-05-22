Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 450,142 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 113.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,142 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Genworth Financial worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

