PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $603.50

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603.50 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 603.50 ($7.88), with a volume of 1113250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593 ($7.75).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 455 ($5.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 478.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -328.61.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

About PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

