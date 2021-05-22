CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) PT Lowered to $29.00

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 322.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 258,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 73,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

