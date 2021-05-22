First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE FIV opened at $9.43 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

