First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE FIV opened at $9.43 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
