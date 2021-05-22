Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Issue $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

