Kadant Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.