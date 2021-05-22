Kadant Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Kadant has increased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Shares of Kadant stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
