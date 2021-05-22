Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.86-2.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

IART stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock worth $69,779,620. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

