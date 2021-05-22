Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,138 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.