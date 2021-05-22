Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Avnet reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Avnet stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avnet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

