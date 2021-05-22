Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Sells $414,495.90 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $414,495.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,452,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $44.20 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $153.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

