Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $421,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $68.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.