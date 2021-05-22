Connie Lillico Sells 20,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total transaction of C$430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,399,480.

Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Connie Lillico sold 2,333 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$51,326.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.51. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.39 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.7407088 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

