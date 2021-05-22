AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $81.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AtriCure by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.