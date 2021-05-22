Morgan Stanley Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $27.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised APA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.45.

APA opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

