Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Pool stock opened at $429.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.62 and its 200 day moving average is $362.84. Pool has a twelve month low of $234.55 and a twelve month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

