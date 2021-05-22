Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 80,965 shares of company stock worth $1,113,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

