American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

