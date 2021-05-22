ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 5.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.00. 6,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,037,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

