Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NGLOY opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

