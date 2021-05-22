Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $240.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.56, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average is $227.40. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.