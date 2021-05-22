Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Shares of SYNA opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,869,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

