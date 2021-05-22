Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $285.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.93.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $233.39 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

